Head Coach Misbah Ul Huq in trouble over Rs 32 lakh monthly salary

Chief Selector and Pakistan cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq faces setback as a claim has been filed in civil court for withholding a salary of Rs 32 lakh.

The claim has been filed by local lawyer Manzoor Qadir, in which the chief executive and chief selector Pakistan Cricket Team have been made part of the petition.

The petition states that Pakistan owes Rs 30,000 billion while Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq’s salary is 32 lakh monthly. 32 lakh monthly salary is cruelty to the country and the nation. The cricket board’s unwise spending is irreparably damaging to the country.

The claim calls for the issuance of a stay order.