CJP directs high courts to establish GBV courts by Nov 4

All the high courts were directed on Wednesday to ensure establishment of the Gender Based Violence Courts (GBV) till the 4th of November, 2019.

Upon the directions of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Chairman National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC), the Secretary conveyed to all the high courts that the GBV cases may be sent to those judicial officers who have been imparted training in respect of Gender Based Violence cases at the Punjab Judicial Academy, Lahore, with the collaboration of the Asian Development Bank.

It was further decided that the high courts will nominate a District and Sessions Judge/Addl. District and Sessions Judge and magistrates (if so desired) from each district for training in phases, in the Punjab Judicial Academy and after the training the Gender Based Violence cases would be sent to the trained judicial officers.

Notably, the environment of the GBV courts would be friendly towards the women and children, established in safe and secure premises and equipped in such a manner that the women and children coming to these courts would feel comfortable.

There would be relaxed siting area and possibly a playing area for the children, he added, noting that the decision came about to address the grievances of the vulnerable classes, especially women and children.