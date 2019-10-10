PM Imran in bid to ease Saudi Arabia and Iran tensions after successful China visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to make short visits to Saudi Arabia and Iran after concluding his successful three-day visit to China, sources said on Wednesday.

The role of PM Imran as an international mediator for the establishment of regional peace is gaining importance and the preparations for his next visits have been commenced, diplomatic sources said.

PM Khan will hold consultations for the trips to Riyadh and Tehran after returning home from China. Sources add that the dates for the possible foreign tours will be discussed during consultations.

Also read: PM Imran says brutal Modi preparing to inflict cruelty on all Kashmiris

The visit to Iran may prove to be very crucial as reports last month suggested that the premier had offered to act as mediator in order to diffuse the increasing tensions in the Middle East.

The offer had been made after talks with United States President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before PM Imran addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to reports, PM Imran will visit Saudi Arabia on October 29 to participate in a three-day Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh on the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Also read: PM Imran meets Iranian, Turkish presidents

It is pertinent to mention here that the Saudi Arabian government has also invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming event. PM Imran will travel to Riyadh after a successful tour of China recently.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani accompanied the premier on his visit to Beijing.

The PM met the Chinese leadership and exchanged views on regional developments, including the state of peace and security in South Asia arising from the situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read: Trump says Pakistan-India tensions ‘less heated’ now, repeats mediation offer

During his visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan held wide-ranging bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed were also present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Both the leaders discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interest.