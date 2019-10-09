‘War’ — Hrithik Roshan vs Tiger Shroff battle a visual delight sans gripping screenplay

If ‘Dhoom’ had an unannounced fourth instalment, then ‘War’ could be the answer. Director Siddharth Anand’s adrenaline pumping actioner is the big October 2 release which is eyeing an extended weekend, raking in the moolah at ticket counters. And why not, when you have Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff together packing some hard punches and flying high kicks. ‘War’ is a visual delight, hands down but to back that up, what’s missing from the picturesque presentation of Morocco, Australia, Italy and Kerala back home, is a solid screenplay. Abbas Tyrewala’s heavy-duty dialogues with thumping background score by Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara manage to reek attention but only at times. There is plenty of high-octane action to keep you glued to the seats and in-between the story moves forward.