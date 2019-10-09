Lok Virsa plans to hold its annual Lok Mela from November 15

The National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), on Wednesday announced to hold its annual mega event known as Lok Mela from November 15, 2019.

The festival is scheduled from 15 November to November 24 2019 at Lok Virsa Complex, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian, Islamabad.

Inaugural ceremony of the 10-day event is scheduled for Friday, at 3pm which will be graced by Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National History & Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood.

The main features include provincial cultural pavilions, artisans at work, folk songs and dance performances, exotic craft bazaar, cultural nights, folkloric performances and many other activities.

As per tradition exists for the last four decades, the festival will formally open with a chadarposhi/ dastarbandi ceremony, which is a way of proclaiming Lok Virsa’s commitment to the high stature that craftspeople and folk artists have in the cultural mainstream of the nation. This year, one established master craftswoman and one male folk artist/ musician will be honoured with chaddarposhi and dastarbandi by the chief guest.

The main features include provincial cultural pavilions, artisans at work, folk songs and dance performances, exotic craft bazaar, cultural nights, folkloric performances and many other activities

Culture departments of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir have been invited to set up pavilions presenting their indigenous folk culture, artisans, folk artists and traditional cuisine as link nodes of the festival’s foundation grid. Special attractions featuring folk singers, folk entertainers and other entertaining shows will be organised throughout the festival period. Display of traditional folk dances from all over Pakistan will be held in open air at intervals. Folk entertainers and rural musicians are invited from all over the country to participate in the festival.

An exotic craft bazaar with score of tastefully decorated pavilions offering a variety of knick-knacks, antiques, craft items and cultural materials will also be set up.

Each province, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir will hold its cultural night during Lok Mela in which eminent folk artists and folk performers hailing from the respective province/ region will perform live in a concert.

Traditional mouth-watering Pakistani cuisines will be arranged at the venue of the festival.

The festival will culminate with a colourful award ceremony scheduled to take place on the last day ie November 24 in which cash awards will be distributed among the most talented and deserving artisans on the recommendations of a national jury constituted for the purpose in full view of the national media. The mela entry ticket will be Rs 50 per head. Daily timings will be from 10am to 9pm.