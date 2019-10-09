British-Pakistanis want royal couple to try biryani on official visit

British-Pakistanis want the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to try biryani on upcoming royal visit to Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, the official account of the British High Commission in Pakistan posted a video in which members from the British Pakistani Diaspora gave their views about which dishes the royal couple should try when in the country.

Drew Tweeted, “A good biryani seems to be getting the most votes.”

Tabla player Shahbaz Hussain, however, suggested Prince William and Kate Middleton to try paye. He said, “It’s the favourite food in Lahore, of mine at least. I am sure they will enjoy.”

One recommended to taste Anda Paratha, a typical desi breakfast.

Shazia Mirza, an English stand-up comedian said “What I can say is, if you are going to Pakistan, you need to have maghaz [brain masala]. I know it sounds awful but sheep’s brain is a delicacy.”

The upcoming week-long visit of the royals commencing on October 14, marks the first time a member of the British royal family will be visiting the country since 2006.

Prince Charles and Camilla toured the country 13 years ago.