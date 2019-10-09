Aijaz Gul stresses the need for reduction in cinema ticket prices

Film expert and International Federation of Film Critics Association member Aijaz Gul on Monday suggested reduction in the prices of cinema tickets which at present ranged between Rs 600 to Rs 1,500.

Aijaz Gul, who is also head of film section Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), while talking to APP, said there was need to reduce the ticket prices to make them affordable for the people to enjoy films at cinemas.

Aijaz Gul said people wanted to enjoy films on big screens and reduced ticket prices would attract them more towards the cinemas and theatres

He said most of the residents of the country were unable to afford the tickets of the cinemas, mostly located in some posh localities. However, the Islamabad’s sectors on the whole lacked cinemas. He proposed that small cinemas with minimum 200 seating arrangements should be established.

Aijaz Gul said people wanted to enjoy films on big screens and reduced ticket prices would attract them more towards the cinemas and theatres.