Hyundai Nishat Motor opens digital store in Emerald Tower, Clifton

After inaugurating its first 3S Dealer and Digital Showroom in Lahore, Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) opens Digital Showroom at Emerald Tower, located in Clifton, Karachi as the first footprints on this largest Metropolitan City before expanding them in the City and nationwide. HNMPL is also proud of introducing the All-New Hyundai IONIQ, Hybrid Car highly appreciated in the global market to Pakistan in the occasion of inauguration of this Digital Showroom.

The Digital Showrooms have been developed under the” City Store” Concept, which is a game-changer for the auto market, supplementing traditional showrooms with a convenient, fully digitalized retail experience. It is a new way for customers to explore and discover Hyundai, which HNMPL desires to make the most beloved car brand in Pakistan.

IONIQ is a Hybrid Car which realizes a powerful performance with less fuel consumption and lower emissions with its electric motor and 1.6L GDI 6-speed Automatic DCT (Dual-clutch Transmission). Apart from IONIQ to be unveiled, Grand Starex -MPV powered by a 2.4L Petrol engine with seating-capacity for 12 persons and Santa Fe – Luxury All-Wheel Drive SUV powered by a 2.4L Gasoline engine with seating-capacity for 7 persons are also displayed and available at the Digital Showroom. All these models are imported from Korea and covered by the industry’s most comprehensive Warranties in Pakistan for 4 years and/or 100,000 km, whichever comes first.

The world-leading automobile brand – Hyundai is aggressively expanding its 3S Dealer Network all over Pakistan, and more 10 3S Dealers are online to come up in 2019 in 8 major cities of Pakistan as the 1st phase, and more nationwide from 2020. Hence, the Hyundai customers will conveniently get all kinds of facilities like; Sales, Service, Spare-Parts, Official Warranties and other reliable offerings through its network. Moreover, company information can also be accessed, along with interactions and transactions, through digital connectivity.

HNMPL’s new manufacturing facility occupies 67 acres in Faisalabad with an annual production capacity up to 15,000 units, while creating thousands of jobs for economic progress. HNMPL is a joint venture company among three leading international businesses; Nishat Group, Sojitz Corporation (Japan) and Millat Tractors Ltd. Hyundai Motor Company (Korea) has partnered with HNMPL with a vision to become the leading Manufacturer, Marketer and Distributor of automobiles in the country. Lifetime Partner in automobiles and beyond.