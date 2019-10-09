More polio cases

Sir: Recently, two more cases of polio have been reported, one in Sindh and the other in Balochistan.

This takes the total to 72 polio cases reported this year, 53 in KPK, eight in Sindh, six in Balochistan and five from Punjab.

I think more awareness campaigns should be conducted with the help of local elders because most of the people shows reluctance and believe that polio drops are not suitable for their children or this vaccine is invented by Jews.

The government should take action against those individuals who create and share fake videos and negative propaganda against the vaccine and I request parents to support the polio workers and vaccinate their children against this crippling disease before the situation gets out of hand.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR

Kech