Drake speaks out against his estranged father

Rapper and singer Drake is setting the record straight. The 32-year-old’s father, Dennis Graham, recently appeared on Nick Cannon’s Close Conversations show on Power 106 and shared his thoughts on how his son portrays him through his music.

When Cannon asked the “Fake Love” rapper’s father about him and his son’s complicated relationship, Graham said he felt Drake has sensationalised that aspect of his life.

“I have always been with Drake. I talked to him if not every day, every other day and we really got into a deep conversation about that,” Graham told Cannon during the interview, per XXL. “I said, ‘Drake why are you saying all of this different stuff about me, man? This is not cool.’ And he goes ‘Dad, it sells records’.”

While the interview took place last Friday, Oct. 4, the Toronto rapper barely responded to his father’s claims on social media today-and he doesn’t sound too happy.

“Woke up today so hurt man. My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him. It’s sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with…every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Stories.

It’s no secret that Drake is known for bearing it all through his music.

From rapping about his personal relationships to women to behind-the-scenes drama in the rap and music industry, the “Marvin’s Room” rapper has never shied away from letting his personal experiences inspire his artistic endeavours.

Despite Graham saying that his son has exaggerated the negative aspects of their relationship to “sell records,” he also admits that he exposed Drake to both the good and bad.

According to Complex, Drake’s father told Cannon, “I exposed him to every aspect of life. I never hid anything from him… I showed him this side of life. I showed him that side of life.”