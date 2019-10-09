‘Coke Studio’ to open Season 12 with ‘Wohi Khuda hai’ by Atif Aslam

‘Coke Studio’ is all set to open Season 12 with the hamd “Wohi Khuda hai” in the vocals of Atif Aslam. “Wohi Khuda hai” will be released tomorrow (Friday).

Penned by Muzaffar Warsi, the lyrics of “Wohi Khuda hai” are a praise of God as the One Creator of a system that runs and maintains an order of the universe in balance and harmony. The piece goes on to describe this in the various experiences of the human connection with the Divine; through the seen and unseen and, ultimately, with one’s heart and soul. A piece that was originally made iconic in the vocals of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Wohi Khuda Hai remains a national favourite, as a composition that has been etched into our cultural framework. It has been sung and covered countless times across the globe, taking on different colours, profoundly impacting audiences with the universal appeal of its poetry. This season at Coke Studio, the rendition presents Atif Aslam in a space that offers an exploration of the essence of the hamd, by witnessing the play of a soundscape that serves the contemplative nature of the verses. Etched into the framework of Pakistan’s cultural memory, Wohi Khuda Hai is an exploration of wonder and awe at the capacity and ability of Creation and a means to reflect on its beauty.

For this season, Atif Aslam brings to the canvas of ‘Coke Studio’ an experimentation of ambient and introspective discovery – once again exploring the melodies hidden in his voice and showcasing his versatility with genres that are new to his repertoire.

Reflecting on his life journey, Aslam has said, “I still don’t think I have made it. When I started, for the first few years, I used to think, with fame and money, I’d made it. But after that I asked myself, ‘What have you made? This is all material that you have.’ After that, the real search started. That is when the fun started. Even today, I am caught in that search. I will keep at it, always.”