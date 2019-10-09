ICT police to recruit over 1,200 new personnel: Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD: The government, after a pause of some nine years, will recruit more than 1,200 personnel in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police to improve law and order in the federal capital..

“Islamabad police have initiated the process of hiring 1,260 new recruits that will improve the security situation in the ng days,” Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah told the media persons here.

He said not a single vacancy had been offered by the ICT police during the last nine years despite the population of the capital city had increased three times.

However, the present government had decided to hire more staff in the police in spite of financial constraints, he added.