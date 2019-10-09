Effective polio awareness campaign to be launched

ISLAMABAD: The government has planned to launch an effective awareness campaign at federal level to educate parents to ensure immunization of their children during every anti-polio vaccination drive.

According to official sources, the decision was made keeping in view the increasing number of polio cases which were being reported throughout the country particularly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They said that under the plan, public awareness will be created through media on all government advertisements to educate the people on prevention of their children from the crippling disease.