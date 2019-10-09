Protesters to converge on Islamabad on Oct 31: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said the participants of his Azadi March will converge on Islamabad on October 31.

Speaking to the media, he said that although the march will start on October 27, it will take three to four days for workers from far-off areas to arrive in the federal capital.

Explaining the reason behind his decision to begin the march on October 27, he said it was because his party wanted to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir.

Kashmiris observe Black Day on October 27 to mark the landing of Indian troops in Srinagar, same day in 1947.