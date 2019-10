Pakistan (PAK) vs Sri Lanka (SL) Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I in Lahore: Sri Lanka lost their top four quite early after Mohammad Amir struck twice but it was debutant Oshada Fernando’s lone brilliance that led Sri Lanka recovery and helped his side post 147 on board. Pakistan would now look to get over the line after restricting Sri Lanak well under 150 to avoid a 3-0 defeat at home.