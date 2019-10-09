LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court in Lahore on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah till October 18 in a heroin smuggling case.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) court took up the drug smuggling case against Rana Sanaullah for hearing on Wednesday.

During the course of hearing, the suspect’s counsel took the plea that all the stories of recovering bags or drugs from hidden boxes are fake.

He further said that the safe city records have proven him correct. “Shehryar Afridi should apologize to the nation. Records have proven that nothing happened at the toll plaza. All the hypothetical proceedings happened at the police station. I have never seen heroin in my life nor have I smoked a cigarette.”