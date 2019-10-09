Sindh govt announces public holiday on Oct 14 to mark Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai

KARACHI: The Sindh Government Public holiday in Sindh on October 14 to mark Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai. According to a notification issued by the Sindh administrative department on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh administrative department on Wednesday, all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed on the 14th of October.

The holiday was announced to facilitate people, as large number of pilgrims hailing from various walks of the society throng the last resting place of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai to pay their respects.