Euro-Pak Int’l moot on physical education to be held on Friday

A three-day 2nd Euro-Pak International conference on Sports, Sciences and physical education will be held on 11-13 October, 2019.

This significant event is being organized by Sarhad University, Peshawar in collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Many renowned experts and scientists from home and abroad will attend the mega event. The foreign participants will be from Sri Lanka, Germany, French, Iraq and Slovenia.

In this three days activity there will be seven key-note speeches and twenty working sessions, that was stated at a meeting held at the AIOU to review the conference’s arrangements.

According to the organizers, Pakistan took the initiative, conducting such a prestigious conference on sports sciences and education.

The conference is amid at bringing together leading scientists, scholars, researcher, experts and leaders of education and sports sciences from around the world to share and discuss both theoretical and practical knowledge and ideas.

It will be focusing on current sports and health related issues confronting the community for all ages and would propose the viable recommendations and workable strategies.

Dean Faculty of Education Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assured that every possible facilitation will be provided to the delegates and guests. Vice Chancellor Sarhad University Prof. Dr. Salimur Rehman was also present at the occasion