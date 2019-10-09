Indian actor, comedian, and film critic Kamaal R Khan threatened legal action against Marvel Cinematic Universe for using his name without permission for their new character. Marvel recently introduced a sixth character Kamala Khan in their upcoming Avengers Game. Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American born in Jersey City.

The name Kamala Khan resembles the name of self-proclaimed Indian film critic Kamaal R Khan. Khan in his tweet accused Marvel of using his name without permission. He asserted that they used his name just with an addition of ‘a’ to Kamal making it Kamala Khan. This is, however, not the case since the two names are completely different.

Please note @Marvel officials, you can’t use my name #kamalakhan without my permission. You can’t just add an A and get away. You should take permission from me or I will go to court against you. pic.twitter.com/kAaHCuBBRz — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 5, 2019

His Tweet read, “Please note @Marvel officials, you can’t use my name #kamalakhan without my permission. You can’t just add an A and getaway. You should take permission from me or I will go to court against you.”

Now, of course, Twitter users were quick to comment and bring to his notice the obvious thing. They trolled him for making a baseless accusation on Marvel with one user commenting nothing yet conveying the message.

The first look of Kamala Khan was introduced in the trailer of the Avengers Game released on October 4th. The game trailer showed Kamala Khan as a kickass character and it has been created by Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie.

Please note @Marvel officials, you can’t use my name #kamalakhan without my permission. You can’t just add an A and get away. You should take permission from me or I will go to court against you. pic.twitter.com/kAaHCuBBRz — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 5, 2019 Please note @Marvel officials, you can’t use my name #kamalakhan without my permission. You can’t just add an A and get away. You should take permission from me or I will go to court against you. pic.twitter.com/kAaHCuBBRz — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 5, 2019

While Indian is notorious for imitating Hollywood content, if Kamaal R Khan proved right it would be quite a rare stance for Hollywood to steal the name of an ordinary Indian film critic for its character.

India has a list of imitating concepts and ideas of the Hollywood, Arabic entertainment industry, and even Pakistani content for decades.