Australia announced T20 squad for upcoming series against Pakistan

Australia have announced their 14-man squad for the upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc were among the big names who returned to the T20 setup as Australia start preparations for the T20 World Cup scheduled next year.

Chris Lynn and Marcus Stoinis were left out of the squad while Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar were the two spinners named in the 14-member squad. Australia T20 squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Warner, Adam Zampa