State Bank of Pakistan to raise Rs 4.25 trillion through new economic move

State Bank of Pakistan to raise Rs 4.25 trillion through the new economic move.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released the auction calendar for the final quarter of CY19, in which it aims to raise Rs4.25 trillion from the auction of Market Treasury Bills (MTB) and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIB).

The maturing amount during the period Oct-Dec is Rs4.736 trillion, which indicates a net retirement of Rs486.77 billion by the government.

The SBP plans to raise Rs3.80 trillion from the auction of short term T-Bills and Rs 450 billion from longer term PIBs.