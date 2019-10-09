Mehr’s Cuisine — the home-based culinary star!

Tell us about your foray into the field of culinary arts, how did it all begin for you? It happened all of a sudden when I was pursuing my Masters which fortunately or unfortunately, I could not complete. The time that I was spending idle, I inherited cooking skills from my mother who used to be a great cook. My father bought me a new oven that thrilled me. I began searching the Internet for good recipes and made a few dishes for my family. They found them really good and suggested me to take it professionally. I obtained a few certificates in cooking and baking of local and international dishes.

How did you decide upon the name for your venture?

I thought of different names for this venture but I use ‘Mehr’ as my ID for my social media accounts. Thus, I felt it to be more appealing and then it was decided.

Growing up, which were some of your most favourite food items prepared at home and when will your clients be treated to more traditional stuff like alu qeema, nihari etc?

My mother used to cook religiously and never forgot to add her secret ingredient which was love, so it’s hard to choose my favourite dishes. However, to answer your question, I think it was palao and shami kebab with hari chutni. My clients are served with traditional dishes on their demand. Soon, I’ll add up these to my menu and will be launching them on a bigger scale Insha Allah.

Which is your personal favourite cuisine in the world?

Since, I’m a true Lahori, I like traditional dishes more over the others. But I also like French and Turkish cuisine.

Of late, there has been a surge in the number of home-based food retailers. What do you think gives your venture on edge over others?

I believe my motto “HHH” (healthy, hygienic, homemade) is giving me the edge and the presentation is a cherry on top.

Tell us about the oil you use and the ingredients you put in which do you use and from where do you purchase them? Do you add the cost of these to the overall pricing?

As I discussed earlier, my motto is to provide hygienic and healthy food that compels me to buy the best of ingredients whether it’s oil or any other component.

‘I believe my motto HHH (healthy, hygienic, homemade) is giving me the edge and the presentation is a cherry on top’

How do you price your dishes?

As I’m still a beginner, gaining a profit is the least of my concerns. I hardly earn the cost as the market fluctuates.

Which is your most favourite item on the menu? Which item so far is the hottest selling?

My personal favourite is my palao again and Oreo Mousse and up until now, the hottest selling item of mine is pizza casserole as well as Fruity Cream.

If you’re all dressed up and ready to go out with friends or family for a bite, where would you go?

It would be Rumi’s Courtyard. I love their food and ambiance as well.

Would you add anything for weight watchers to your menu?

It’s not mentioned in the menu but my clients are served with customised orders. I have sugar free items too for diet conscious foodies.