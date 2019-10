Artist Nazia Ejaz’s latest work is about her famous mother Noor Jahan. Madam’s youngest daughter, Ejaz, showcased her latest artwork at the Canvas Gallery in Karachi on Tuesday. A recurring theme in the work is a portrait of Madam Noor Jahan set against varying pop-art backgrounds. The black and white image of the star shows her staring into the distance. Titled “Love Letters”, the work was viewed in Karachi and now in Lahore, the city Noor Jahan belonged to.