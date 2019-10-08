China’s position on Kashmir clear, consistent: spokesman

China’s position on Kashmir is clear and consistent, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday, and called upon India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue to resolve the issue and consolidate mutual trust.

“China’s position on Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. We call on India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and consultation on all issues, including Kashmir issue, and consolidate mutual trust,” Geng Shuang said during a briefing when asked to comment on the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan and whether the Kashmir issue would figure during the talks between leadership of the two countries. The spokesperson said it is in line with the interest of both the countries and common aspiration of the world.

To a follow-up question, he said China attaches great importance to the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the country. Prime Minister Khan will meet President Xi Jinping and Chairman Li Zhanshu to exchange views and will also attend the closing ceremony of International Horticultural Exhibition.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperation partners and have good tradition of close exchanges and communication, he said. “We have strategic mutual trust and advancing practical cooperation. Our cooperation on CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) is bringing more outcomes to our peoples,” he added.