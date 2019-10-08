Musharraf treason case adjourned until Oct 24

The hearing of the treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf was adjourned till October 24 by the special court on Tuesday. The three-judge bench of the special court, presided by Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, accepted a plea by Musharraf’s to postpone the hearing on the grounds of his counsel’s ailment.

The petition requesting adjournment stated that Musharraf’s counsel, Raza Bashir, was suffering from dengue and is currently under treatment at a hospital.

After the retirement of Justice Tahira Safdar, the federal government appointed Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth as the bench’s new head. The court has decided to conduct the hearing of the case on a daily basis from October 24. The court also directed the parties concerned to submit written documents prior to the next hearing.