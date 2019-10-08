NAB retrieves Pak Steel Mills land worth Rs 10.66 billion

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday got a major success when it has retrieved a land of Pakistan Steel Mills worth 10.66 billion rupees while investigating fake bank accounts.

According to details, NAB retrieved the land of 226 acres from seven accused and returned it back to Pakistan Steel Mills.

According to the documents submitted by the NAB Rawalpindi, seven accused involved in fake bank accounts made a plea bargain. The accused Tariq Baig returned 33 acre, Muhammad Iqbal 32, Muhammad Amir 40, Siraj Shahid 50, Abdul Ghani 37 and Hamid Shahid returned 34 acre land.

An accused has returned Rs 420 million in cash and becomes approved in land allotment case.