National Games torch reaches Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Secretary-General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood has said that the 33rd national games were being held to spread the message of peace, tolerance, and harmony in every nook and corner of the country.

Talking to the media men after the National Games Torch reached here, the POA Secretary-General said it was for the first time in country’s sports history that the National Games torch was traveling across the country.

Earlier, Pakistan Olympic Association’s torch committee’s Chairman Mohammad Abid Qadri handed over the torch to Punjab Olympic Association (POA) Secretary-General Khawaja Idress Haider at the Lahore Airport.

The 33rd National Games will be held in Peshawar between October 26 and November 1.

Presidents, Secretaries of various sports bodies and players were present on the occasion. The torch reaches Islamabad on 13th October (Sunday).

Khawaja Idress Haider informed the media that the National Games torch would be taken to the Delhi Gate on Wednesday where a glittering ceremony would be held at Wazir Khan Mosque on October 9 at 3:00 pm.

He said Provincial Secretary Sports Nadeem Mehboob would be the chief guest on the occasion.

Khawaja Idrees said the National Games torch would be placed at Hazoori Bagh before being taken to a round provincial metropolis in a specially decorated ‘Rangeela Rickshaw’ and return to the same place in the evening.