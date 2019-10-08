COAS meets Chinese Military leadership

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday met Commander Army, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) General Han Weiguo and, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) General Xu Qiliang at PLA Headquarters Beijing, Inter Services Public Relations press release here stated.

COAS is currently undertaking official visit to China.

Regional security environment including situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and Pakistan-China defence cooperation were discussed. COAS apprised Chinese military leadership about consequences of the ongoing situation in IOJ&K if it’s not amicably resolved for which India needs to respect UN resolutions and ensure the human rights of Kashmiris.