Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, October 08, 2019


PFC to participate in 3-day ‘Make in Pakistan Expo’ in Baku

APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in 3-day Made in Pakistan Expo Baku starting from October 28 in Azerbaijan for promoting the furniture exports.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq while chairing a meeting of furniture exporters Tuesday said that Pakistani businessmen have shown a keen interest in the exhibition and have high hopes for the promotion of their products in the markets of Azerbaijan,” says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

He also stressed that such an exhibition will certainly affect the strengthening of Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations and the strengthening of ties between people.

