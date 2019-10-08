Ali Amin Gandapur sends Rs50b notice to Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur said on Monday that legal notice of Rs50 billion in damages had also been served on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for making anti-state and derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that Fazl has been issuing incendiary speeches after losing the elections last year, adding that he would initiate legal action if the JUI-F leader fails to respond within 15 days.