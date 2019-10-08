Russian women killed female warden in Gaddani jail

KARACHI: A jail warden was tortured to death by foreign inmates in Baluchistan’s Gaddani Prison on Tuesday.

As per the Additional Inspector General Prisons, Hamidullah, the incident took place when 23-year-old Zoya was asleep.

He also said that jail warden was murdered by four foreign women who were arrested under Foreign Act and was to be deported soon as per the orders of the court.

The DIG said a case has been registered against four female prisoners and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The identity and nationality of the alleged murderer was not immediately known.