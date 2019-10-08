Efforts afoot for disaster-resilient Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government would continue to take all possible measures for a ‘disaster-resilient Pakistan’ through effective prevention, mitigation and preparedness.

“Pakistan is also committed to fulfilling its responsibilities mandated under regional and global frameworks on Disaster Risk Reduction, as signatory,” the prime minister said in his message in commemoration of the victims of October 8, 2005 earthquake.

“Today, on the commemoration of 14th year of the tragic earthquake of 2005, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of victims who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate earthquake,” he said.