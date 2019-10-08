PM holds meetings with Chinese corporate leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a series of meetings with the representatives of Chinese companies in Beijing and invited them to invest in Pakistan.China Gezhouba Group Chairman Lyu Zexiang called on the prime minister in a meeting attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar and Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gillani, says a press release issued here by the PM Office.