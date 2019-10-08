Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar takes a dig at PM Imran Khan

Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan takes a dig at PM Imran Khan over poor performance of the government.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Monday that having only a competent captain does not bring a win for the team unless competent players also play a vital role in its success.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan while talking to the media in Taxila said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been completely unsuccessful in its economic policies. “Pakistan is bearing the burden of these policies and governments don’t work on just slogans”, he added.

He expressed that silence is better when the argument has no meaning, that’s why silence is a blessing. “Today, a storm of misery is brewing in national politics” he said adding that a person who does not act on his principles is not a politician.