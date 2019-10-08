PPP might be compelled to adopt aggressive stance: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari maintained that his party would take aggressive stance if PTI government continued its ‘oppression’.

He further added, “We will support Maulana Fazl in a democratic system while we are also contacting other opposition parties as well. PPP and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had earlier expressed desire to organise a joint public gathering as people are ready to come out against the present government.”

The chairman clearly mentioned that the protests would be carried out ina sytematic way that won’t hinder the democratic structure of the country.

However, if the government continued to resort to its brutal tactic, a democrat like me may also be compelled to use aggressive measures like Maulana, he asserted.

Bilawal warned that PPP will withdraw its support if it suspects the anti-government protests being organised over the orders of any hidden power.

While criticizing the ongoing accountability process, Bilawal claimed that only one [corruption] reference was filed after spending a year while no evidences were provided so far. He alleged that PPP is being pressurized by the imposition of baseless allegations.

“Asif Ali Zardari is ready to face jail term as he had also spent 11 years behind bars without committing any crime and he will not compromise on principles. PPP will not make any compromise on the 1973’s Constitution and 18th Amendment.”

Talking about his father’s health, he expressed his concern saying that he is not given the medical facilities despite approaching the court.

Answering a question for possibilities of losing the provincial government over initiating anti-government movement, Bilawal said that those launched attack against the Sindh government will not become victorious.