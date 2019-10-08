Federal government revealed the Madrassa Reforms across Pakistan

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said contemporary subjects have been included in the syllabus of seminaries to revamp the madrassa system in order to bring them to the national mainstream.

He was talking to the media persons along with Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari in Islamabad on Tuesday after inaugurating Model Police Facilitation Center.

The Interior Minister said steps are being taken to address the problems faced by the people, particularly to counter violent extremism.

He said the establishment of police facilitation center in the federal capital will help timely address complaints of the people.