Federal government revealed the Madrassa Reforms across Pakistan

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said contemporary subjects have been included in the syllabus of seminaries to revamp the madrassa system in order to bring them to the national mainstream.He was talking to the media persons along with Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari in Islamabad on Tuesday after inaugurating Model Police Facilitation Center. The Interior Minister said steps are being taken to address the problems faced by the people, particularly to counter violent extremism. He said the establishment of police facilitation center in the federal capital will help timely address complaints of the people.Zulfiqar Bukhari said a special counter has been set up in the Facilitation Centre to ensure that issues of overseas Pakistanis are addressed swiftly. This counter will be staffed both by the police personnel and staff of the PAF. Zulfiqar Bukhari said these facilitation centers will also be established in other parts of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.