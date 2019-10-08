Ahsan Iqbal calls out PTI government’s negligence

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal believes the Pakistan army should not be affected by the PTI government’s negligence.

“PTI is trying to hide behind the military establishment,” Iqbal said in an interview with TV reporter on Monday.

He said the government is trying to portray that the army supports and stands by its success and failures.

A politician is sometimes praised and other times they are criticized, he said, adding that this shouldn’t be the case for the national departments.

“The army shouldn’t get involved with other work, rather than security of the country,” he said, adding that this is going to be the reason of the downfall of the military.

If there is unemployment and poverty in the country, it would affect the army too, he pointed out.

He said people are forced to take their problems to the establishment, as the government is unable to take action.

“Businessmen and traders are disappointed with the government and are forced to ask help from the army,” Ahsan Iqbal said, adding that the officers are then forced to sit with them for hours.

He said the government has given the army given additional responsibilities. “Now the army chief has to work as the treasury minister and perform the duties of the prime minister.”