Instagram launching a new interesting feature for its users

Social Media site Instagram is launching a new interesting feature for its users.

Instagram testing a new feature that will allow you to share group stories with members of a group message thread. Earlier Facebook ditched this feature, but it seems like they are not totally giving up on it.

Instagram is testing Group Story. The Screenshots posted by Jane Mancun Wong indicate, once you click a photo from the stories camera option, it will let you post it as your story, visible to only close friends, and only for a group. It will also let you create a new group at the time of sharing and share your story there too.

It would be very helpful for those who want to share specific memories with a specific group of people. When you would like to recap the adventure with a group of people, beyond those you have marked as Close Friends. It will be useful for you to share a picture with specific shared interests.

Notably, Facebook launched this feature on its application nine months ago but unfortunately shut it down last month. Apparently they see it more valuable on a photo-friendly platform.