Pakistani young girl gang raped while resisting robbery

Web Desk

Pakistani young girl was gang raped while resisting robbery in Multan while her mother was killed.

As per media report, woman was killed and her daughter was raped by three suspects after they resisted a robbery bid in Multan’s Makhdoom Rashid.

The suspects had entered the woman’s house and asked her for valuables. Parveen resisted their attempt after which they strangled her.

They then raped her 22-year-old daughter and ran away with valuables, cash and their mobile phones.

The Punjab IG has taken notice of the incident. He has asked the Multan RPO and CPO Multan to submit a report on the case.

 

