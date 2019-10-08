Chinese Gezhouba Group interested in huge investment in Pakistan energy sector.

Chairman China Gezhouba Group Lyu Zexiang called on Prime Minister in Beijing today and discussed cooperation in the energy sector.

The Chinese Group showed keen interest in exploring new business avenues in Pakistan especially in the energy sector.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid, Adviser on Commerce Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Zubair Gilani were also present in the meeting.

China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) is one of the most competitive listed companies with very strong financing capabilities. The Chinese group has expanded its business in more than one hundred countries and regions. Notably, China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC), founded in 1970, is a core member of China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd., a super central state-owned enterprise. CGGC’s businesses cover the design, construction, investment and operation in water conservancy, hydropower, thermal power, nuclear power, wind power, power transmission & transformation, highways, railways, bridges, municipal works, airports, ports, waterways, industrial and civil buildings, as well as real estate, production of cement and civil explosives, energy engineering, etc.