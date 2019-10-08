Turkey to rebuild 118-year-old mosque in Pakistan

“The Turkish nation has not forgotten the friendship of Muslims of the sub-continent,” he said, referring to their assistance in the Turkish War of Independence.

“Turkey has always stood behind their Pakistani brothers and sisters in difficult times of flood and earthquake,” he added.

The mosque was built by local people in 1901.

However, years of neglect has weakened its structure making it dangerous for worshippers praying inside.

The Turkish delegation also distributed food among the needy people of the village and gifted toys and stationery to over 100 schoolchildren.