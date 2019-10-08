Mohammad Irfan claims finishing top Indian batsman career

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Irfan claims finishing top Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir’s career.

As per media report, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has claimed that he ended former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir’s limited-overs career in 2012.

“Gautam Gambhir was afraid of me. I think his career ended because of me,” Irfan told in an interview. “He didn’t return to the team after that.”

“When I played against India, they were not comfortable batting against me. Some of them told me in the 2012 series in India that they couldn’t sight my ball properly because of my height and also didn’t read my pace,” he added.

The seven-feet one-inch tall Pakistan pacer dismissed Gambhir four times during that limited overs series. In the three-match ODI series, Irfan got Gambhir out twice. Gambhir played his last T20I against Pakistan in that series in 2012. After that series, the former left-arm Indian opener went on to play only one more ODI series against England and was subsequently dropped.