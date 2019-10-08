Indian Air Force gets the game changer firepower capability against Pakistan, unprecedented in entire region.

Ahead of handing over of the first Rafale jet to India, European missile maker MBDA has said that the aircraft with the most advanced weapons package comprising of Meteor and Scalp missiles will provide the country unrivaled deep strike capability and air dominance in the region.

MBDA’s Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the 36 Rafale jets being procured by India at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore, Press Trust of India has reported.

“India will get new capabilities with Rafale aircraft which the country never had before. Both Scalp and Meteor missiles will be game changer for Indian Air Force,” MBDA’s India chief Loic Piedevache revealed.

“Pakistan has the multi-role F-16 in its inventory. But it is only as good as the Mirage 2000 of India. There is nothing equivalent to the Rafale in Pakistan,” retired Air Marshal M. Matheswaran told the media.

Notably, the upgraded version of the Mirage and the Sukhoi 30 can at best reach up to the category of fourth-generation fighters. The indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas can be categorized as fourth-generation in terms of avionics and technology but it is too small an aircraft to make a difference.

India will only be the fourth country, after France, Egypt and Qatar, to fly the Rafale. But the Rafale cannot be compared with the J-20, an indigenously developed fifth-generation aircraft of China.