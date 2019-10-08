Samsung to continue making phones in China

Samsung Electronics, which recently closed its last Chinese smartphone factory, will continue producing smartphones in China, outsourcing the work to an original design manufacturer (ODM).

Samsung will continue selling made in China phones in the Chinese market through ODM production. ODM differs from an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), which consigns smartphones designed and developed by a contractor. An ODM maker is in charge of all processes from design and development to final production.

Samsung confirmed that its factory in Huizhou, Guangdong province, stopped operating on September 30, following the shutdown of another factory in Tianjin in December 2018. Samsung’s decision to close down its Chinese phone factories was made as its market share in China fell below 1%, and labor costs soared.

Notably, Samsung’s Chinese market share was 20% in 2013, but it rapidly declined, facing challenges from Chinese phone makers such as Huawei, Xaomi and Oppo.

Moreover, Samsung said in a statement that it would reallocate the production capacity of the Chinese factory to other global manufacturing sites. Most of the production facilities of the closed Chinese factory are expected to move to factories in India and Vietnam. Together with, the Huizhou factory, established in 1992, could produce more than 60 million phones a year as of 2017, according to local media reports.

Furthermore, an industry source revealed: “Samsung will produce lower-end smartphones in China through ODM as it ceased operation of its Chinese plant.

“ODM production won’t be enough to cover the Chinese market. Phones, including high-end ones, will be imported to the Chinese market from Vietnam or India.”

Samsung launched its first ODM phone, the Galaxy A6s, in the Chinese market last November. It expanded ODM products this year, launching the A10 in India and Vietnam and the A60 in China this year, according to industry experts.