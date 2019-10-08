The slowdown in the Indian economy has taken a toll on consumer confidence, which plunged to a six-year low this year. Indians are now less upbeat about employment, the current and future economic situation and are spending less.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s Consumer Sentiment Survey, both the current situation index and the future expectations index recorded declines in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The current situation index fell to 89.4 in September from 95.7 in July. It was the lowest since September 2013, when it touched 88.

A majority of respondents, or 52.5%, felt the employment situation had worsened. This was the lowest since the index started in September 2012. As for the future, 33.4% felt the employment situation would only get worse in the coming year.

Almost half, or 47.9%, of the households surveyed felt the overall economic situation had worsened. However, this was lower than December 2013, when 54% of respondents said the economic situation was bad.

Of those polled, 31.8% felt the economic situation would only worsen further in the coming year. In September 2013, 38.6% had expressed this view.

While sentiment for overall spending, primarily on essentials, remained strong, sentiment for discretionary spending, including buying consumer durables, travel and eating out, weakened in the September round of the survey, it said.

Respondents were a little upbeat on their own circumstances and future income. Among those surveyed, only 26.7% said their own income had decreased. As for the coming year, 53% see an increase in income and only 9.6% feel it will go down.

The survey by the RBI was conducted across 5,192 households in 13 major cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Seven other state capitals of Bhopal, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram were also part of the survey.