‘Selected govt’ should quit before year-end: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Monday said the ‘selected government’ should step down before the end of the current year.

Speaking to media here, the PPP chairman said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is not letting the parliament work and not giving due respect to the legislature. To a question about ‘Azadi March’ announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal said his party is lending political and moral support to Fazl. “We want democracy in the country … but if the options continued to shrink, we will have no option but to take an extreme step such as holding protest in Islamabad,” he warned. While referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s earlier statement about giving food and container to the demonstrators, he said now Fazl is going to march on Islamabad and the prime minister should fulfill his words.

Regarding former president and party co-chairman, Bilawal said Asif Zardari is sick but his motivations are high, adding that he neither ran in the past nor he will do so now. “The former president is not being provided medical facilities in jail,” he claimed.

Separately, talking to media after chairing a meeting of the NA Standing Committee on Human Rights in Islamabad, Bilawal hoped that Zainab Alert Bill will soon be tabled in the National Assembly (NA). “We need to take concrete steps to stop child abuse cases. Only bills will not be enough for this cause,” he maintained.

The PPP chairman sought an explanation from the Foreign Office about an earlier statement of the prime minister related to Al-Qaeda. Following which, the FO officials explained that the statement of the prime minister was being taken out of context. Bilawal, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the briefing of the committee related to the media’s right of expression.