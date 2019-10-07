Qasim Suri back in the House

A three-member Supreme Court bench on Monday suspended the decision of an election tribunal of the Balochistan High Court that nullified National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s election as a member of the National Assembly.

The bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial also suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to de-notify Qasim Suri as a member of the National Assembly.

The court, while admitting Suri’s appeal for regular hearing, also issued notices to the parties in the case, besides directing the ECP not to issue the election schedule for NA-265 (Quetta-II).

Qasim Suri in his appeal, filed through senior lawyer Naeem Bukhari, had questioned the jurisdiction of the ECP to deseat him when it was not constituted properly since the five-member commission was short of two members.

On September 27, 2019, the election tribunal had declared the election of Suri, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Balochistan, as void and ordered reelection in the constituency.

Balochistan National Party’s (BNP) Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani had challenged Suri’s election, alleging rigging.

Expressing his gratitude over Super Court’s verdict, Suri said the restoration of his membership by the country’s apex court had given him another opportunity to serve the people.

He said that he was hopeful for a just decision, which would be made by keeping all the facts in view, as he had faith in the country’s institutions.