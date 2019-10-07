Migration for economic reasons is a worldwide phenomenon but it is painful to see the departure of Sikh families living in the Chakesar area of Shangla in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to other areas because of the lack of a worship place and Shamshan Ghat (crematorium) for the last rituals of the deceased. According to a report published in an English daily, the area which had around 40 Sikh families 10 years ago is now home to only five families. These families are in fact fighting against the odds to stay connected to their native land. The report, citing Harmeet Singh, a local journalist, stated that their community centre had been forcibly turned into a public health facility and their graveyard had been occupied. Local schools do not treat Sikhs as minority students and force them to study Islamiat. Their demand for a separate school has never been considered.

The government must address the problems of Sikhs of Shangla and other religious minorities living elsewhere and help them live in peace in their native places. Our land used to be full of diversity, thanks to the presence of religious, cultural and ethnic groups in all parts of the country. Not anymore. The menace of extremism and terrorism struck the religious minorities and cultural diversity very hard. Several minorities have been forced to flee the country or live in big cities in groups, for security reasons. The systematic killing of ethnic Hazaras of Quetta for their religious beliefs has been going on for decades, making the city a no-go area for them. They move in heavily-guarded convoys for errands. Similarly, several Ahmadi families have been forced to leave the country because of their persecution. Minorities are also targeted in the name of blasphemy laws. The incarceration of Asia Masih for 10 years for blasphemy charge and later on her acquittal of the charge speaks volumes of the prevailing conditions. Though she has been released, she may not find favourable conditions to live here peacefully. Recently, riots broke out in Ghotki when a student accused his teacher of committing blasphemy. The suspect will have to live in hiding.

The five Sikh families living in Shangla should be facilitated so that other Sikhs who have migrated to urban areas renew their connection with their place of birth. The provision of favourable conditions for religious rituals is every citizen’s right and the government should realise its duty. *