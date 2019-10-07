FO rejects Indian Defence Minister ’s claim about FATF blacklisting

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday issued a strong denial over Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent comments about Pakistan’s position with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In a statement on Monday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said the statement reinforces Pakistan’s concerns about India’s attempts to politicize the FATF proceedings to further its narrow partisan objectives, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said India’s incessant smear against Pakistan and blatant partisanship also call into question its credentials to be co-chair of the Asia-Pacific Joint Group that reviews Pakistan’s progress to implement the FATF Action Plan. “Our concerns in this regard have been previously brought to the attention of FATF members,” the spokesperson added.

The FATF will make a final decision on whether to exclude Pakistan from its grey list, keep it or place it on the blacklist at a meeting in Paris to be held from October 16 to October 18.