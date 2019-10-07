PM Khan inaugurates ‘Ehsaas Saylani Langar Scheme’ in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the ‘Ehsaas Saylani Langar Scheme’ in Islamabad, one of the projects of the government’s Ehsaas Programme that aims to combat hunger throughout the country in Islamabad.

Special Assistant for Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar was also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister has instructed that no person should go to bed hungry she said.

“People are impatient,State of Madina wasn,t established in a day”,the prime minister said.